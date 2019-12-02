Play

Watt had two tackles (one solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Although he is averaging just three tackles per game Watt continues to pressure opposing quarterbacks this season. He now has a team-high 12.5 sacks in 12 games heading into a Week 14 game against an Arizona team that has already allowed 42 sacks this season.

