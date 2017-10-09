Steelers' T.J. Watt: First sack since season opener
Watt recorded six tackles (five solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.
The rookie now has three sacks in four games this season, tying him with Cameron Heyward for the team lead. He and the entire defense looked solid for the first 30 minutes against the Jaguars, trailing 7-6 at halftime, but watched as they scored 23 unanswered points in the second half, fueled by five Ben Roethlisberger interceptions.
