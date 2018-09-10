Steelers' T.J. Watt: Four sacks Sunday
Watt had a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo), including four sacks, and blocked a potential game-winning field goal in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.
Watt showed no signs of having missed time in the preseason, and his monster effort offset a sloppy offensive showing that included six turnovers, and he helped to salvage the tie when he blocked Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field goal attempt with 1:44 remaining to play.
