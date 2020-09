Watt had one tackle (solo) and an interception in the Steelers' 26-16 Week 1 win over the Giants on Monday.

The defense dominated the game, limiting the Giants to just 29 yards on the ground and under 300 yards through the air, for their first Week 1 win since 2017. Although Watt's stat line was underwhelming, his fourth career interception led to an early touchdown that shifted momentum in the game. He is a must-start in IDP fantasy formats against Denver in Week 2.