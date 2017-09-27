Watt (groin) took part fully Wednesday in the Steelers' practice, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Watt missed the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Bears with a low-grade groin strain, but his full involvement in the first day of practice this week likely puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. The rookie first-round pick has already made a significant impact through the first two games of his NFL career, logging nine stops, two sacks and an interception.