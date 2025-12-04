Watt (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt did not practice Wednesday, but jumped to a full participant Thursday and was cleared of injury designation. The edge rusher will look to bounce back from last Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills by suiting up for a key AFC North showdown with the Ravens on Sunday. The 31-year-old logged 1.0 sacks in three matchups with the Ravens during the 2024 campaign.