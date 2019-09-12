Watt (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt was only a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so his full participation Thursday is certainly a step in the right direction. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's optimistic the 24-year-old will be able to play Sunday, and his full participation Thursday certainly seems to support that notion.

