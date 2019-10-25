Watt (abdominal) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

This is the first time since Oct. 13 that Watt practiced without limitations, and the Steelers' thin linebacker corps -- Anthony Chickillo was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list Wednesday -- could keep the team from resting Watt any further. Watt's expected to play in Monday's game against the Dolphins as long as he doesn't suffer another setback.

