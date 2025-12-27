Watt (lung) is expected to return for the Steelers' Week 18 matchup against the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The All-Pro edge rusher has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, marking his third consecutive missed game since his lung partially collapsed. However, it now appears he's expected to return for the Week 18 divisional matchup, which could determine the AFC North title. Through 13 appearances this season, Watt has tallied 53 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles. While he remains sidelined in Week 17, expect Jack Sawyer to play an expanded role in Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.