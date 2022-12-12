Watt recorded three tackles (two solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 16-14 loss to Baltimore.
Watt brought down third-string quarterback Anthony Brown for a four-yard loss late in the third quarter, increasing his sack total to 2.5 over six games this season. This also marked his first solo sack since coming back from a torn pectoral and arthroscopic knee surgery that kept him sidelined on IR until Week 10. Watt has been limited during practice with a rib issue the past two weeks, but he still played a season-high 89 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snap versus the Ravens. Expect the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to continue playing a prominent pass-rushing role against Carolina in Week 15.