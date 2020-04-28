Steelers' T.J. Watt: Gets option exercised
The Steelers exercised Watt's fifth-year team option for 2021 on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Retaining Watt for a fifth year -- albeit at a hefty salary -- was a no-brainer for Pittsburgh after he notched a career-high 14.5 sacks to go with eight forced fumbles and two interceptions during a first-team All-Pro season in 2019. Expect Pittsburgh to attempt to work out a long-term extension with Watt at some point this offseason or next.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Peterson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Biggest question for every NFC team
How much does A.J. Dillon impact Aaron Jones? What will Jalen Reagor's role be in 2020? Ben...
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.