The Steelers exercised Watt's fifth-year team option for 2021 on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Retaining Watt for a fifth year -- albeit at a hefty salary -- was a no-brainer for Pittsburgh after he notched a career-high 14.5 sacks to go with eight forced fumbles and two interceptions during a first-team All-Pro season in 2019. Expect Pittsburgh to attempt to work out a long-term extension with Watt at some point this offseason or next.