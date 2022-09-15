Pittsburgh placed Watt (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The transaction ensures that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be sidelined for the Steelers' next four games while he recovers from a partially torn left pectoral muscle, but Watt may not have to miss any time beyond that. On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Watt will be able to avoid surgery and is projected to miss around six weeks, while Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com relayed via a source that the star outside linebacker could be ready to go in five weeks in a best-case scenario. If the latter timeline proves accurate, Watt would have an outside shot at returning to action Week 6 in the Steelers' Oct. 16 matchup with Tampa Bay. In the meantime, the Steelers are expected to turn to Malik Reed as the main replacement for Watt as a starter on the edge.