Watt (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt was a full participant in Friday's practice after recording a DNP on Thursday, making it seem as if he's moved past his foot issue. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has already recorded 15 total tackles, 8.0 sacks and two forced fumbles through five games this season, and he'll look to add to those totals this Sunday.