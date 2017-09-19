Steelers' T.J. Watt: Has low-grade groin strain
Watt is dealing with a low-grade groin strain but could still play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Watt left Sunday's game with the groin injury and did not return, but it doesn't appear as though it is a very serious one. Expect an official update on Watt to come Wednesday when the team releases its first injury report for Week 3, but the expectation is that the rookie linebacker will be limited in practice all week.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...