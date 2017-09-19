Watt is dealing with a low-grade groin strain but could still play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Watt left Sunday's game with the groin injury and did not return, but it doesn't appear as though it is a very serious one. Expect an official update on Watt to come Wednesday when the team releases its first injury report for Week 3, but the expectation is that the rookie linebacker will be limited in practice all week.