Watt was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee following Saturday's 17-10 win in Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watt departed in the third quarter after banging knees with Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams. He was able to make his way to the locker room slowly under his own power, but the team still ruled out Watt not long after that point. He thus will finish the regular season with 19 sacks after notching two Saturday, and upcoming tests will reveal how much time he may be sidelined. There are a few scenarios in which Pittsburgh secures a playoff berth, but until those contests happen, it's unclear if Watt may have a chance to play in the wild-card round.