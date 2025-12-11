The Steelers announced that Watt won't practice Thursday to undergo further evaluation on his lung after he was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital upon experiencing discomfort Wednesday at the team's facility.

According to a statement from the team, Watt's "status for Monday night's game versus Miami is in question," and head coach Mike Tomlin "will provide more updates at the appropriate time." If the star edge rusher isn't available to play Week 15, Nick Herbig would likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker opposite Alex Highsmith.