Steelers' T.J. Watt: Hurts groin against Vikings
Watt hurt his left groin Sunday against Minnesota and is questionable to return, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Watt had two tackles before leaving the game, but the Steelers will miss the significant pass rush he brings to the table. Until he's ready to come back in the game, veteran James Harrison likely will take a bulk of the snaps at outside linebacker.
