Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watt's deal includes $108 million guaranteed, and his $41 million average salary makes the 30-year-old edge rusher the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Watt has recorded 108 sacks in 121 career regular-season appearances with the Steelers. With his contract dispute resolved, Watt is expected to report when the Steelers open training camp July 23.