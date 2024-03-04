Watt (knee) tallied 68 tackles (48 solo), 19.0 sacks, eight pass breakups, one interception, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown across 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Watt missed Pittsburgh's wild-card loss to the Bills due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain suffered during the team's regular-season finale, but the typical recovery timetable of such an injury shouldn't impact his availability for the start of training camp. The star pass rusher narrowly lost out to Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year honors, with voting splitting 165-140. There are no questions about Watt's impact for the Steelers' defense, and for fantasy, as he remains one of the few NFL players truly capable of achieving a 20.0-sack campaign. With two years remaining on his deal, and just $18.7 million in dead cap for 2024, it's also worth noting that Watt is a worthwhile candidate for a restructure this offseason.