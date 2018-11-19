Watt totaled six tackles (all solo) including two sacks during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.

Watt now has 10 sacks this season and 17 in his career, the most by a Pittsburgh player in his first two seasons since Keith Willis, who had 15 in 1982 and 1983. He'll look to add to his total in Week 11 against the Broncos.

