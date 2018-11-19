Watt totaled six tackles (all solo) including two sacks during the Steelers' 20-16 win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Watt now has 10 sacks this season and 17 in his career, the most by a Pittsburgh player in his first two seasons since Keith Willis, who had 15 in 1982 and 1983. Watt will look to add to his total in Week 11 against the Broncos.