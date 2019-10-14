Watt totaled three tackles including a half sack in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

The third-year linebacker now has a team-high four sacks including three in the last three games. After a Week 7 bye Watt will try to keep that streak going against a winless Miami team that has allowed 23 sacks including five in Week 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories