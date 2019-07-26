Watt was placed on Pittsburgh's Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday after experiencing tightness in his hamstring, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt reportedly felt some tightness in his hamstring during his conditioning test, so he'll start training camp on the PUP list as a precaution. He'll be unable to practice until he's activated.

