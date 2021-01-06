Watt finished the regular season with 53 tackles (43 solo), including 15 sacks, along with two forced fumbles, one interception and seven pass defenses.

Watt sat out the Steelers' regular-season finale since the team had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but he still maintained his league lead in sacks. The star linebacker had been building up in that category over the past three seasons and should continue to be a significant force for Pittsburgh's defense during the playoffs and in 2021.