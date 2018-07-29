Steelers' T.J. Watt: Leaves practice with hamstring injury
Watt exited Sunday's practice with a hamstring injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The severity of Watt's injury isn't clear at this point. Even if it turns out to be minor, it wouldn't be surprising if the Steelers act cautiously with their budding star.
