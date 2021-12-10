Watt's groin injury is believed to be just a tweak, and he could back as soon as Week 15 against Tennessee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt should benefit from the extra time in between games, as the Steelers played in the first game of Week 14 on Thursday against Minnesota but will return to a regular Sunday time slot against the Titans. The star pass rusher will likely be listed on the injury report when the Steelers resume practicing next week, but his level of participation in practice will likely dictate whether he's able to play.