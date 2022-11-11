The Steelers are expected to activate Watt (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, and the linebacker believes that he won't be on a limited snap count during that contest, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers are hopeful to get the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year back this weekend, though he may not be formally activated from IR until Saturday. Watt has been sidelined ever since he suited up for Pittsburgh's season opener in Cincinnati, where he corralled an impressive six tackles, one sack, one interception and two pass breakups across 62 defensive snaps. If the 28-year-old is indeed active this weekend, he would provide the team with an immense boost to its pass-rush attack.