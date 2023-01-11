Watt tallied 39 tackles (27 solo), including 5.5 sacks, along with two interceptions, five pass defenses and a forced fumble over 10 games in 2022.

Watt earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 by racking up a career-high 22.5 sacks, tying Michael Strahan's record. However, he sustained a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2022 campaign and missed seven games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery. The 2017 first-rounder was limited to a career-low 5.5 sacks but will be able to recover during the offseason and will attempt to return to dominance in 2023.