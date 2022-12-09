Watt (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Friday and is considered questionable to play in Week 14 versus Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.

Watt was able to participate at practice following a DNP on Thursday, raising his chances to play Sunday against the Ravens. The 28-year-old was able to play in Week 13 against the Falcons following a week of limited practices, so he can certainly suit up in Week 14 after Friday's participation. Watt's status is worth monitoring as the game approaches and if he's unavailable, Malik Reed (back) could step into a starting role opposite Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker.