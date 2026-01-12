Watt tallied 55 tackles (23 solo), including seven sacks, along with two interceptions, eight pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 14 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Watt missed three of the Steelers' final four games of the regular season due to a partially collapsed lung. While most of his total numbers were down from the 2023 and 2024 campaigns -- when he didn't miss any games -- he was still relatively efficient in 2025 and finished third on the team in sacks despite missing three matchups. Watt returned to action for the team's Week 18 matchup against the Ravens and will continue to be available to begin the playoffs. The 2017 first-round pick signed a three-year, $123 million contract extension with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 season, so he'll remain a focal point for the team's defense in 2026.