Watt registered two tackles (two solo) which were both sacks during Sunday's 17-10 win against Baltimore.

Watt had another dominant performance Sunday as he recovered a Lamar Jackson fumble late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win in addition to his two sacks. However, the former defensive player of the year also suffered a finger injury during the game but he'll hope to be good to go following the team's Week 6 bye. If Watt ends up missing time though, Nick Herbig should see more playing.