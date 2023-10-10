Watt registered two tackles (two solo), which were both sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 17-10 win against Baltimore.

Watt had another dominant performance Sunday, as he recovered a Lamar Jackson fumble late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win in addition to his two sacks. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year also suffered a finger injury during the game, but he'll look to be good to go following the team's Week 6 bye. If Watt ends up missing time, Nick Herbig should see more playing time.