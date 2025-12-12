Watt had a tiny hole in his lung repaired after being taken to a hospital Thursday and appears "unlikely" to play Monday against the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, the lung issue isn't viewed as a long-term concern, but Watt will need to rest up and recuperate from the recent operation before being cleared to return to game action. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Watt was "comfortable" after getting the lung issue addressed, but noted that the star edge rusher's status for Monday's game was "up in the air." However, unless Watt returns to practice by Saturday, he would seem to be a long shot to play Monday. If Watt ends up missing his first game of the season, Nick Herbig would likely move into a starting role at outside linebacker in his stead.