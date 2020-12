Watt totaled six tackles (five solo), including one sack, along with one forced fumble in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Watt recorded his 12th sack of the season Monday, allowing him to maintain his league-leading mark in the category. The 26-year-old forced a fumble during the second half that he nearly recovered, but he was unable to haul it in. Even after Bud Dupree (knee) was ruled out for the season last week, Watt was still a defensive force for Pittsburgh against Washington.