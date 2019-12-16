Play

Watt recorded four tackles (three solo) including a half sack in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.

The split sack came in the first quarter making Watt the first player in franchise history with multiple 13-sack seasons. He also forced a Devin Singletary fumble that was recovered by Mike Hilton as Buffalo was driving in Pittsburgh territory to temporarily preserve a 10-7 lead. Watt has enjoyed another solid season and is a must-start in IDP formats heading into a Week 16 game against the Jets.

