Steelers' T.J. Watt: Makes franchise history
Watt recorded four tackles (three solo) including a half sack in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.
The split sack came in the first quarter making Watt the first player in franchise history with multiple 13-sack seasons. He also forced a Devin Singletary fumble that was recovered by Mike Hilton as Buffalo was driving in Pittsburgh territory to temporarily preserve a 10-7 lead. Watt has enjoyed another solid season and is a must-start in IDP formats heading into a Week 16 game against the Jets.
More News
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Sack streak ends•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Extends sack streak to nine games•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Plays through pain•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Seventh straight game with a sack•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Two more sacks in defensive battle•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Records sack in fifth straight•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...