Watt (concussion) logged a full practice Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Watt is making progress in his potential return from a concussion suffered Week 14 against the Patriots. With his full return to practice Wednesday, he appears to be on track to return Saturday against the Colts, barring any setbacks. The return of the star pass rusher would of course be great news for the Steelers as they work to earn a spot in the playoffs over the final four games of the season.