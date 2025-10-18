Watt recorded one tackle (zero solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

The Steelers didn't get much pressure on Joe Flacco throughout the game, and Watt had an underwhelming performance. He did manage a key sack, along with Cam Heyward, late in the fourth quarter to force a Bengals' punt two plays later. Watt has 4.0 sacks on the season, all of which have come in his last four contests.