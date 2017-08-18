Watt has been promoted to starter at right outside linebacker, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Watt earned his stripes early in the preseason, recording two sacks in his debut last week against the Giants. The title of starting right outside linebacker -- previously held by veteran James Harrison -- now appears to be in the possession of the newcomer. Harrison should remain in the mix on Sundays, but it appears the rookie and younger brother of star defensive lineman J.J. Watt will see a healthy dose of playing time in his inaugural campaign.