Steelers' T.J. Watt: No sacks in win
Watt totaled five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
Held without a sack for the second time in four games, Watt leads the team with seven sacks this season. He'll face a tough test in Week 10 against Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who has been sacked just 12 times in eight games this season.
