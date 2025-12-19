Watt (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt continues to be sidelined due to a partially collapsed lung that he underwent surgery for during Week 15 prep, which will result in the superstar pass rusher being sidelined for Sunday's contest. Watt would likely have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity to have a realistic chance of returning for the Steelers' Week 17 road tilt against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 28. With Watt out and Nick Herbig (hamstring) listed as doubtful, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer could be thrust into a starting role opposite Alex Highsmith against Detroit.