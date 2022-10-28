Watt (knee/pectoral) has not ruled out playing Sunday against the Eagles, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Watt has been on injured reserve since Sept. 15 but he has a chance to return in Week 8 against the Eagles. He said Friday that he's "not sure yet" if he will play in the contest and he wants to see how his body responds to being a participant at practice. It seems unlikely Watt will be able to go versus Philadelphia, but his mindset bodes well for a potential return in Week 10 after the Steelers' bye week.