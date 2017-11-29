Watt picked up his fifth sack of the season in Sunday night's victory over the Packers.

Watt made an impression in his homecoming to Wisconsin, as he picked up four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended to go along with his sack on Brett Hundley. The rookie was relied on heavily in the contest, logging 53 snaps (96.0 percent), which was the fifth highest total on the team.

