Watt registered five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and intercepted a pass Sunday in a 24-21 win over the Vikings in Week 4.

Watt made back-to-back big plays in the third quarter when Minnesota was in Pittsburgh territory. First, he sacked Carson Wentz for a five-yard loss on second down. Then, on the next play, he intercepted Wentz and brought the ball back 13 yards to help set up a Steelers touchdown. Watt was held sackless through two weeks but now was 3.0 sacks over his past two games.