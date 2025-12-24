Watt (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt missed the Steelers' last two games while recovering from a procedure to repair a partially collapsed lung. The veteran pass rusher was able to log a limited practice to open the week, and he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Browns if he were to fully practice by Friday. His return would likely result in rookie Jack Sawyer reverting to a rotational role behind Watt and Alex Highsmith.