Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic about Watt (knee) being able to play Sunday against the Saints, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Watt was designated to return from IR on Oct. 26, but he was held out of Week 8's loss to the Eagles. However, after a Week 9 bye, it appears Watt is still trending in the right direction and has a chance to play Sunday against the Saints. The potential return of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will certainly be a boon to the Steelers' defense if he can play.