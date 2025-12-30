Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic about Watt (lung) being available for the Week 18 showdown with the Ravens.

Watt has missed three consecutive weeks with a partially collapsed lung, and having the premier pass rusher available for Sunday's matchup could be huge for the Steelers' defense. The game will determine the AFC's No. 4 seed and the loser will be eliminated from playoff contention. Therefore, if the outside linebacker is unable to return for the game, his season could very well be over. Watt logged limited practices throughout Week 17, so a full practice at any point this week would be a huge sign pointing towards the 31-year-old's ability to suit up for Week 18.