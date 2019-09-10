Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic about Watt's (hip) availability for Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin also noted that Watt may be limited in practice throughout the week. Pittsburgh was getting blown out by New England when Watt exited the contest, which may indicate that his departure was somewhat precautionary. Regardless, the 24-year-old's practice status this week will obviously be worth monitoring.