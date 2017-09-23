Play

Watt (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Watt was limited at practice Wednesday but did not participate the rest of the week, so he doesn't appear to have been close to playing this week. There is no firm timetable for the rookie first-round pick at this point, so we'll have to wait until he's likely evaluated next week.

