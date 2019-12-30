Watt had five tackles (four solo) including a half sack in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Watt finishes the 2019 season tied for fourth in the league -- and leading the team -- with 14.5 sacks. He totaled 55 tackles and four fumble recoveries and shared the league lead with eight forced fumbles. Watt has two years remaining on his contract and will return in 2020 as a mainstay of the Pittsburgh defense.