Watt (hamstring) was activated off the PUP list, and has been cleared to practice, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Watt felt some tightness in his hamstring while going through the team's conditioning test that forced him to land on the PUP list. Now that he's activated, he'll likely rejoin the team for Monday's session after participating on the side for the start of training camp. Following a 13 sack campaign in 2018, Watt is expected to spearhead the pass rush for the Steelers this season.