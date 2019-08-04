Steelers' T.J. Watt: Passes physical
Watt (hamstring) was activated off the PUP list, and has been cleared to practice, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Watt felt some tightness in his hamstring while going through the team's conditioning test that forced him to land on the PUP list. Now that he's activated, he'll likely rejoin the team for Monday's session after participating on the side for the start of training camp. Following a 13 sack campaign in 2018, Watt is expected to spearhead the pass rush for the Steelers this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Samuels
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...